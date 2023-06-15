Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Takes $259,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,422,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,905,000 after acquiring an additional 38,062 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,663,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $218.01. 800,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,598. The company has a market capitalization of $300.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.79 and a 200 day moving average of $201.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $218.65.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.