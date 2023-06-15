Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Takes $56,000 Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Science Applications International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

NYSE:SAIC traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.34. The stock had a trading volume of 15,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,452. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.71. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $83.68 and a twelve month high of $117.94.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $129,416.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $847,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 1,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $129,416.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert S. Genter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total transaction of $323,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,317,143.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,430 shares of company stock valued at $3,912,723. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.29.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

