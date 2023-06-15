Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 92,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 1.5% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFEM. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,946,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,274,000. Legacy Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Hassell Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,547,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,220. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average is $23.47. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $24.84.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

