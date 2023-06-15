Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,528 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

INTC traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $36.00. The company had a trading volume of 19,999,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,808,781. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.14. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Insider Activity

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.