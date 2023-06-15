Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $526,026,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,969 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,741 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,481 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,925.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,265,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TT. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT stock traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $182.25. 175,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,663. The firm has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $196.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

