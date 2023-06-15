RWS (LON:RWS) PT Lowered to GBX 260 at Canaccord Genuity Group

RWS (LON:RWS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 265 ($3.32) to GBX 260 ($3.25) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RWS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.88) target price on shares of RWS in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RWS in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

Shares of LON:RWS opened at GBX 259.60 ($3.25) on Monday. RWS has a 12 month low of GBX 225.20 ($2.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 417.49 ($5.22). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 257.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 322.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66. The firm has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,622.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. RWS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,500.00%.

In other news, insider Candida (Candy) Davies purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 242 ($3.03) per share, for a total transaction of £48,400 ($60,560.56). In other news, insider Ian El Mokadem purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.18) per share, for a total transaction of £101,600 ($127,127.13). Also, insider Candida (Candy) Davies purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 242 ($3.03) per share, for a total transaction of £48,400 ($60,560.56). Insiders have bought 64,000 shares of company stock worth $16,032,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

