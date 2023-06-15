Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 18,932 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMOGet Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,932 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $544,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,256,935 shares in the company, valued at $64,886,881.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 503 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $14,662.45.
  • On Wednesday, June 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,119 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $32,283.15.
  • On Monday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,784 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.48 per share, with a total value of $107,768.32.
  • On Tuesday, May 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,756 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.58 per share, with a total value of $48,430.48.
  • On Thursday, May 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,514 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.73 per share, for a total transaction of $125,173.22.
  • On Tuesday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,671 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $75,696.14.
  • On Thursday, May 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 31,955 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $908,800.20.
  • On Tuesday, May 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 26,976 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.78 per share, with a total value of $749,393.28.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMO traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.15. 15,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,579. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.84. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $31.85.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 4.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $2,535,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 31,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 25,243 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities.The company was founded on April 5, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

