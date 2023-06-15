Safe Price Hits $5.16 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for about $5.16 or 0.00020262 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $107.58 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00055380 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00105483 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00033843 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000441 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000203 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 5.08619361 USD and is up 10.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

