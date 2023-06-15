Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.71% from the company’s current price.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.92.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Down 1.2 %

SAGE stock opened at $58.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.15. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $59.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $44.80.

Insider Transactions at Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.32% and a negative net margin of 5,932.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Barrett purchased 1,000 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,140,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,819,000 after purchasing an additional 62,877 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 115,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 56,482 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Stories

