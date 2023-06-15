Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Trading Down 3.2%

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.19 and last traded at $5.20. 373,409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,633,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.66.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 3.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Orion Resource Partners USA LP bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,328,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,380,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,664 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 100,345.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,063,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,832,000 after acquiring an additional 25,038,166 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,885,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 6,473,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,465,000 after acquiring an additional 47,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.