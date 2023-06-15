Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the May 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Sanmina Stock Performance

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $58.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Sanmina has a one year low of $38.36 and a one year high of $69.28.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.02. Sanmina had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanmina

Sanmina announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco bought a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sanmina in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

