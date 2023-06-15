Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Short Interest Update

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the May 15th total of 294,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Sanofi Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SNYNF remained flat at $100.70 on Thursday. 530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,848. Sanofi has a one year low of $73.31 and a one year high of $114.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.09 and its 200 day moving average is $100.80.
About Sanofi
