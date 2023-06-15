Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,400 shares, an increase of 87.3% from the May 15th total of 1,131,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21,204.0 days.
Sany Heavy Equipment International Price Performance
SNYYF remained flat at $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday. 30 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,623. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10.
Sany Heavy Equipment International Company Profile
