Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,400 shares, an increase of 87.3% from the May 15th total of 1,131,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21,204.0 days.

SNYYF remained flat at $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday. 30 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,623. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10.

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of mining equipment, logistics equipment, robotic, smart mine products, and spare parts. It operates in two segments, Mining Equipment and Logistics Equipment. The company offers coal mining machinery products, such as road headers, including soft rock and hard rock road headers, integrated excavation, bolting, and self-protection machinery; mining equipment consisting of coal mining machines, hydraulic support system, scraper and armored-face conveyors, etc.; non-coal mining machinery products comprising tunnel road headers and mining machines; and mining transport equipment, which include mechanical and electric drive off-highway dump trucks, widebody vehicles, and other related products.

