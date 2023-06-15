SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE) Short Interest Up 172.6% in May

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (NASDAQ:SVRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,300 shares, a growth of 172.6% from the May 15th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 954,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SaverOne 2014 Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of SaverOne 2014 stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.41. 56,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,960. SaverOne 2014 has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

About SaverOne 2014

SaverOne 2014 Ltd, a technology company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of transportation and safety solutions to save lives by preventing car accidents resulting from the use of mobile phones while driving. The company's SaverOne system provides an advanced driver safety solution to identify and monitor mobile phones located in the driver's vicinity and selectively block use of life-threatening applications.

