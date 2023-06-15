Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,090 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,581,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $862,688. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Schlumberger Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.44.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,583,870. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.79. The company has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.77. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Featured Stories

