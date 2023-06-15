Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Stake Cut by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,143 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 318.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.44. The company had a trading volume of 344,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,338. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

