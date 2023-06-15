Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,177 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 0.8% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.35% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $12,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $387,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 70,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 23,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $34.28 on Thursday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.83 and a 200-day moving average of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

