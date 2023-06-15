Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Position Increased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,196 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.1% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $16,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHV stock opened at $66.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.28 and its 200 day moving average is $66.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $69.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

