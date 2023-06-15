Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Adams Wealth Management

Adams Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,681 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises about 0.8% of Adams Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Adams Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,300,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,400,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,105,000 after acquiring an additional 126,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,421,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,156,000 after acquiring an additional 633,618 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $52.61 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $57.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.81.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

