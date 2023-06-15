Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,098 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

SCHB traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $51.29. The company had a trading volume of 215,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,210. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $51.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.27.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

