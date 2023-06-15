Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. lowered its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,483,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,259,499 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,641,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,072,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932,504 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.05. 666,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,602. The company has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average is $47.70. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $52.14.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

