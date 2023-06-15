Security National Bank of SO Dak Acquires 550 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after acquiring an additional 60,332 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 68,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 15.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.55. 108,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,691,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.70.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMB. Barclays raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

