Security National Bank of SO Dak Buys 250 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 1.8% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $217.08. The stock had a trading volume of 158,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.65. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.80.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

