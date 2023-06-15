Security National Bank of SO Dak Grows Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth about $1,008,286,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $588,789,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11,443.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,179,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,889,000 after buying an additional 5,134,518 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,655,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $676,547,000 after buying an additional 2,752,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,794,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.44.

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.3 %

SLB traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.88. 602,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,581,935. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.79. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 37.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $862,688. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

