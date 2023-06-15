Security National Bank of SO Dak Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.36. The company had a trading volume of 232,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,489. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 950.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,555.56%.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 15th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

