Security National Bank of SO Dak Has $715,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Security National Bank of SO Dak trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $196.68. 71,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,845. The firm has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

