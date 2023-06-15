Security National Bank of SO Dak Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Security National Bank of SO Dak reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IJK traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,494. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.96. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $76.11.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

