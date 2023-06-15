Selway Asset Management Buys 525 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Selway Asset Management raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Chubb makes up approximately 2.3% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.54.

Chubb Trading Down 1.6 %

CB opened at $188.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.65%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.