Selway Asset Management Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Selway Asset Management raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $72.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.58. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $69.22 and a 52 week high of $88.84.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.27.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

