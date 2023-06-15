Selway Asset Management Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Selway Asset Management increased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,450 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 1.4% of Selway Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

American Express Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AXP stock opened at $174.47 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

American Express declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

