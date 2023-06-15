Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Trading Down 3.7%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.49 and last traded at $13.50. 1,442,139 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 579,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

Sendas Distribuidora Trading Up 4.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.93.

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sendas Distribuidora had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Equities analysts predict that Sendas Distribuidora S.A. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Sendas Distribuidora Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from Sendas Distribuidora’s previous — dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sendas Distribuidora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAI. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,968,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190,636 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 46.8% in the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,424,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,321 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 75.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after acquiring an additional 229,505 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora in the first quarter valued at $2,544,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 96,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. The company serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

Featured Stories

