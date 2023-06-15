Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,513,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,048,000 after purchasing an additional 161,119 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,452,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 499,580 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,276,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,699,000 after purchasing an additional 252,320 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 750,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 344,708 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 404,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 124,080 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

SNRH remained flat at $10.04 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $10.50.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

