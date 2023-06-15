Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) shares were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.94 and last traded at $5.94. Approximately 132,357 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,144,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCRB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Seres Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $759.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $5.54.

Insider Activity at Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,977.08% and a negative net margin of 3,509.50%. The company had revenue of ($0.52) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Seres Therapeutics’s revenue was down 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David S. Ege sold 7,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $36,527.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,822.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 199.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

