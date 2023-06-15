Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

Equities researchers at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FOUR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.23.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,920. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $76.40.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.93 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $663,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,074,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 358.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the first quarter worth about $40,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1,076.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

