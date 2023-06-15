Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Drops By 50.0%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Air China Price Performance

AIRYY opened at $14.50 on Thursday. Air China has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average is $17.68.

Get Air China alerts:

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. Air China had a negative net margin of 40.81% and a negative return on equity of 98.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air China will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air China Company Profile

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.