Short Interest in Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Expands By 22.3%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the May 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Assicurazioni Generali Trading Up 1.6 %

ARZGY traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $10.35. 24,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,563. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66.

Get Assicurazioni Generali alerts:

Assicurazioni Generali Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.4233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Assicurazioni Generali from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

(Get Rating)

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life, Property & Casualty, Asset & Wealth Management, and Holding and Other Business. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.