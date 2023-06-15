Short Interest in Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Expands By 22.3%

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the May 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Assicurazioni Generali Trading Up 1.6 %
ARZGY traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $10.35. 24,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,563. Assicurazioni Generali has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66.
Assicurazioni Generali Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.4233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.
Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile
Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. engages in the provision of various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life, Property & Casualty, Asset & Wealth Management, and Holding and Other Business. It offers savings, individual and family protection, and unit linked, as well as motor third-party liability, home, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products; and insurance plans for multinational companies.
