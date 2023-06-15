Short Interest in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Decreases By 26.7%

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the May 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Price Performance

BYM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.18. 81,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,478. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $14.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

