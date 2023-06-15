Short Interest in Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Rises By 22.6%

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the May 15th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
BXBLY stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.10. The company had a trading volume of 18,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,960. Brambles has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $19.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average of $17.55.
