Short Interest in Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Rises By 22.6%

Jun 15th, 2023

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLYGet Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the May 15th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Brambles Price Performance

BXBLY stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.10. The company had a trading volume of 18,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,960. Brambles has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $19.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average of $17.55.

Brambles Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brambles Ltd. engages in the development of supply chain logistics solutions, focusing on the provision of reusable pallets and containers. The firm serves the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, automotive, and general manufacturing industries. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, and Corporate.

