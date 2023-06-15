Short Interest in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Drops By 54.0%

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 318,400 shares, a drop of 54.0% from the May 15th total of 692,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Braskem Trading Up 6.9 %
BAK traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,632,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,380. Braskem has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97.
Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Braskem had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 56.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Braskem will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAK. Scotiabank raised Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. HSBC upgraded Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
