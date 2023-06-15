Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Expands By 104.9%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 104.9% from the May 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.79. 9,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,230. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.65.

Brighthouse Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.3906 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BHFAL Get Rating ) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

