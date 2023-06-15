Short Interest in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Drops By 24.7%

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the May 15th total of 83,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 27,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,630,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,262,000 after purchasing an additional 101,228 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 57,721 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Product Partners stock remained flat at $14.20 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 35,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,336. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.10 and a 200 day moving average of $13.57. Capital Product Partners has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Capital Product Partners Announces Dividend

Capital Product Partners ( NASDAQ:CPLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.29). Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 35.85% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $77.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.01 million. Equities analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns Panamax containers and Capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Stories

