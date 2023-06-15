Short Interest in CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF) Increases By 170.2%

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT (OTCMKTS:ACDSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,103,200 shares, an increase of 170.2% from the May 15th total of 408,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 153.2 days.

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CapitaLand Ascendas REIT stock opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07. CapitaLand Ascendas REIT has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $2.29.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of CapitaLand Ascendas REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

About CapitaLand Ascendas REIT

CapitaLand Ascendas REIT engages in the investment in a diverse portfolio of properties and property related assets. It operates through the following segments: Business and Science Park Properties and Suburban Offices; Integrated Development, Amenities, and Retail Properties; High-Specifications Industrial Properties and Data Centres; Light Industrial Properties and Flatted Factories; and Logistics and Distribution Centres.

