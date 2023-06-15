Short Interest in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE) Drops By 22.2%

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cartica Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of CITE stock remained flat at $10.66 during midday trading on Thursday. 1,894,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,729. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.48. Cartica Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $10.66.

Get Cartica Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cartica Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CITE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cartica Acquisition Company Profile

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cartica Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartica Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.