Short Interest in Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Rises By 107.3%

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, an increase of 107.3% from the May 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Cathedral Energy Services Stock Up 6.9 %
OTCMKTS:CETEF traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$0.49. 6,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,697. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.77. Cathedral Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.36 and a twelve month high of C$1.15.
About Cathedral Energy Services
