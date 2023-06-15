Short Interest in Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF) Rises By 107.3%

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, an increase of 107.3% from the May 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Cathedral Energy Services Stock Up 6.9 %

OTCMKTS:CETEF traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$0.49. 6,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,697. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.77. Cathedral Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$0.36 and a twelve month high of C$1.15.

Cathedral Energy Services

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides horizontal and directional drilling services, measurement-while-drilling systems, positive displacement mud motors, rotary steerable systems, drilling jars, shock subs, drill collars, and drilling optimization and well planning services.

