Short Interest in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Decreases By 25.3%

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 231,400 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the May 15th total of 309,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 284,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CECO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.
CECO Environmental Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CECO traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.06. 232,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,116. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.75 million, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $16.73.
Insider Activity at CECO Environmental
In related news, CAO Paul M. Gohr sold 11,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $171,190.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,015.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of CECO Environmental
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.
About CECO Environmental
CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.
