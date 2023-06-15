Short Interest in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Decreases By 25.3%

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 231,400 shares, a drop of 25.3% from the May 15th total of 309,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 284,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CECO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CECO traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.06. 232,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,116. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.75 million, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $16.73.

Insider Activity at CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $112.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.67 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 9.13%. As a group, research analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Paul M. Gohr sold 11,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $171,190.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,015.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CECO Environmental

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

(Get Rating)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.