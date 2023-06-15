Short Interest in Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEAW) Increases By 50.0%

Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEAW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Chenghe Acquisition Stock Performance

CHEAW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,770. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07. Chenghe Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chenghe Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chenghe Acquisition stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEAW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 300,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Chenghe Acquisition Company Profile

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

