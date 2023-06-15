Short Interest in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Expands By 21.6%

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 465,300 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the May 15th total of 382,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVGI. Forager Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,868,000 after purchasing an additional 410,013 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the second quarter valued at $2,307,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group during the first quarter valued at $2,736,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 711.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 199,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 174,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 167.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 165,476 shares during the last quarter. 53.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ CVGI traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 237,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,833. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $10.83. The stock has a market cap of $335.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Commercial Vehicle Group ( NASDAQ:CVGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.14. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $262.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

CVGI has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

(Get Rating)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.