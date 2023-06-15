Short Interest in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Drops By 38.9%

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the May 15th total of 18,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
CRWS stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $5.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,310. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. Crown Crafts has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $52.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.75.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is 45.07%.
Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.
