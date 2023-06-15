Short Interest in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Drops By 38.9%

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 38.9% from the May 15th total of 18,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Crown Crafts Stock Performance

CRWS stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $5.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,310. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55. Crown Crafts has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $52.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Crown Crafts alerts:

Crown Crafts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Crown Crafts’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Institutional Trading of Crown Crafts

About Crown Crafts

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Crown Crafts by 5.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Crown Crafts by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Crown Crafts by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 248,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Crown Crafts by 24.8% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 55,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Crown Crafts by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Crafts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Crafts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.