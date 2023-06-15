Short Interest in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Decreases By 36.0%

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the May 15th total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CSI Compressco Stock Performance

CCLP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.26. 96,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,757. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27. CSI Compressco has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $1.50.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.37 million for the quarter.

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSI Compressco in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of CSI Compressco

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 69,368 shares during the last quarter. Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

