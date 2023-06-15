Short Interest in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Declines By 27.3%

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 383,100 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the May 15th total of 526,900 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 292,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daktronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Daktronics by 300.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Daktronics by 3,779.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Daktronics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Daktronics during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Daktronics during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAKT. TheStreet upgraded Daktronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Daktronics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Daktronics Stock Performance

About Daktronics

Shares of DAKT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.69. 104,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,930. Daktronics has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45.

Daktronics, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

